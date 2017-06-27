Freese and Nichols
Employees say:
“Management is incredibly supportive and flexible with each employee’s career/life goals, even if those goals don’t necessarily align with the current position the employee is in. For example, I just started a master’s program for urban planning a few months ago and currently work as an engineer. My managers and supervisors have been incredibly supportive of my endeavor and have provided great suggestions for when I eventually transition to a different career path.”
“We see each other as equals no matter what age or position someone is within the company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1894
|HQ location
|Fort Worth, Texas
|# of work sites
|17
|Web address
|http://www.freese.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|271
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|42%