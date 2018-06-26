FONA International Inc.
Employees say:
“Few places have a CEO who walks right up to new people, introduces himself, gets to know them, and then takes them around the business introducing them to others based on their history and interests. We have that CEO!”
“I came into this company from a completely different field of work. They took me in with open arms and trained me an make me feel very at home. This company has over 250 employees and never once have I ever felt out of place. From corporate level all the way down the line everyone is treated the same. So refreshing working in such an amazing place. I have found my forever home.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1987
|HQ location
|Geneva, Illinois
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.fona.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|100
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|48%