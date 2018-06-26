First American Equipment Finance
Employees say:
“This is the only company I have ever worked where I’ve been given the freedom and resources to create, imagine, and implement a whole new way of doing things. This is not a company that says we’ve always done it “this way.” ”
“First American goes above and beyond to ensure that employees are happy, fulfilled, productive, and at the very top of their skill set. This year, the CEO, Alan Sikora, invited employees to find ways to “Take Out The Drudgery” in our workplace – whether that’s canceling a standing weekly meeting that has become obsolete, or re-creating our Credit Process to save time, or build a system for the Finance Team to track reimbursable expenses more easily. We are all incredibly lucky to work in a place that respects and values us this much, and I am happy to come to work every day.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1994
|HQ location
|Fairport, New York
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|http://www.faef.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|148
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|70%