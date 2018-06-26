FedEx Corporation
Employees say:
“It is quite unique how well FedEx takes cares of its employees. I have never worked somewhere where I have been paid so well and been given so many benefits, even as a part-time employee. I feel taken care of and that the company respects what I do.”
“Since I started working for FedEx Freight as a part-time dock worker over four years ago. I have received nothing but great advice, as well as great opportunities to move up. I climbed my way to management with the support of my uppers. The co-workers I have met along the way have been the friendliest with my best interests in mind. I have never worked for a company that I’ve been so proud of.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|Year founded
|1971
|HQ location
|Memphis, Tennessee
|# of work sites
|4781
|Web address
|http://www.fedex.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|118624
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|42%