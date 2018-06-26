Fast Enterprises, LLC
Employees say:
“My job has changed quite a bit over the last 12 years. I have felt ownership of my role and trusted to get the job done each step of the way. The people here are awesome. We believe in what FAST does, and we stay to be a part of this wonderful ride.”
“FAST takes amazing care of its employees. I have been away from home for 5 months, but with a travel stipend I have been able to see my family and fiancé several times. I have never been better taken care of financially and emotionally. My management team met with me individually to make sure I was adjusting to work and a new location. My coworkers, including management, are all my friends and I love spending time with them both inside and outside of work. I have never felt lost at work, and can always find the help when I need to be successful.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Centennial, Colorado
|# of work sites
|48
|Web address
|http://www.fastenterprises.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|880
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|86%