Fast Enterprises
Employees say:
“Fast hires people who are passionate about making a difference and who have the Fastie personality. By that I mean someone who is excited about new experiences, meeting new people, and are a pleasure to work alongside. It feels great to go to work knowing that I am working with other passionate people. Fast employees tend to do quite a bit together outside of work as well. I’ve been hiking, camping, snowboarding, gone to sporting events, been to dinner/drinks, and much more with other Fasties outside of work.”
“Fast gives employees a nearly immediate opportunity to step into leadership roles on projects. Typically within five years, an employee can be a team lead, managing several employees. I was given one of these roles within two years of joining the company and have been able to expand my responsibilities and number of people I manage each year. It’s a fantastic opportunity for personal and professional growth, no matter a person’s experience level stepping into the company (I started immediately out of college). There are annual bonuses given, salary adjustments each and every year, profit sharing, and compensation given for a move to a new location.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Centennial
|# of work sites
|48
|Web address
|http://www.fastenterprises.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|701
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|84%