How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

82.

Fast Enterprises

Courtesy of Fast Enterprises

Employees say:

 

“Fast hires people who are passionate about making a difference and who have the Fastie personality. By that I mean someone who is excited about new experiences, meeting new people, and are a pleasure to work alongside. It feels great to go to work knowing that I am working with other passionate people. Fast employees tend to do quite a bit together outside of work as well. I’ve been hiking, camping, snowboarding, gone to sporting events, been to dinner/drinks, and much more with other Fasties outside of work.”

 

“Fast gives employees a nearly immediate opportunity to step into leadership roles on projects. Typically within five years, an employee can be a team lead, managing several employees. I was given one of these roles within two years of joining the company and have been able to expand my responsibilities and number of people I manage each year. It’s a fantastic opportunity for personal and professional growth, no matter a person’s experience level stepping into the company (I started immediately out of college). There are annual bonuses given, salary adjustments each and every year, profit sharing, and compensation given for a move to a new location.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1997
HQ location Centennial
# of work sites 48
Web address http://www.fastenterprises.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 701
Millennials as % of total workforce 84%

