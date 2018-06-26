ezCater
Employees say:
“Aim higher, make it better” is one of our mottos. As employees we are held accountable, but allowed freedom when need be. I used to think I always had to “separate work from play.”
“I think the work environment set up at ezCater is unique because the executives actually execute the lofty cultural goals that they set for the company. I have worked at a few start-ups in Boston and know and a lot of companies talk the talk but don’t walk the walk when push comes to shove. Stefania, the CEO, is the most inspiring and motivating leader I have ever been around. She cares about making the company successful and hitting our business goals, but she also cares about her individual employees and takes the time to get to know us. Working in customer service as an individual contributor, I am constantly surprised when she actually cares about how my job and my life is going.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Other
|Year founded
|2007
|HQ location
|Boston, Massachusetts
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|https://www.ezcater.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|158
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|82%