Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

60.

Expedia

Courtesy of Expedia, Inc.

Employees say:

 

“I joined Expedia a year ago and instantly felt like a part of the team. At Expedia, our differences are not only accepted, but also celebrated. We all work together to come up with solutions and improve our processes on a weekly basis. After finishing a project, we talk about what went well and what could be better, and we’re always actively working to try and make things better. I’ve worked at some terrible startups, and one other really incredible company, but this place is the best so far!”

 

“At Expedia, employees are genuinely passionate about the intersection of travel and technology, and strive to build the best product possible. While employee satisfaction may vary from team to team, the overall sense is that people love working here. The company is small enough that each employee feels needed and important, but also big enough to offer all the resources necessary to get a job done. The executive management team is incredibly accessible and loves being involved. I’ve never worked at a company where the president would sit down with an engineering team to work out some code before; I’ve seen our president do that on at least five occasions. Both our CEO and our president regularly lead product review sessions and always offer constructive and detailed feedback.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1996
HQ location Bellevue, Wash.
# of work sites 30
Web address http://www.expediainc.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees -
Millennials as % of total workforce -

