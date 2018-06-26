Evergreen Home Loans
Employees say:
“They treat everyone like family — they want you to succeed and support you every step of the way. They reward hard work and help you find your ground when things in your life are hard or stressful. Everyone goes above and beyond to help one another.”
“This company has an amazing leader and owner who has the ability to remember EVERYONE’S name. That may seem like a small gesture, but this action speaks volumes on the type of company this is. All it takes is for him to meet you once and he will remember your name. He values everyone as an individual family member and it shows. This strong family culture in the workplace is what allows us to do a great job with helping every customer we deal with. Our peers and management care about us and that is what keeps me coming back every day.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1987
|HQ location
|Bellevue, Washington
|# of work sites
|56
|Web address
|https://www.evergreenhomeloans.com/
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|207
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|28%