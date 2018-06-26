Jackson Healthcare
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

65.

Evergreen Home Loans

Courtesy of Evergreen Home Loans

Employees say:

 

“They treat everyone like family — they want you to succeed and support you every step of the way. They reward hard work and help you find your ground when things in your life are hard or stressful. Everyone goes above and beyond to help one another.”

 

“This company has an amazing leader and owner who has the ability to remember EVERYONE’S name. That may seem like a small gesture, but this action speaks volumes on the type of company this is. All it takes is for him to meet you once and he will remember your name. He values everyone as an individual family member and it shows. This strong family culture in the workplace is what allows us to do a great job with helping every customer we deal with. Our peers and management care about us and that is what keeps me coming back every day.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1987
HQ location Bellevue, Washington
# of work sites 56
Web address https://www.evergreenhomeloans.com/

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 207
Millennials as % of total workforce 28%

