ESL Federal Credit Union
Employees say:
“ESL looks for every possible opportunity to please both its members and its employees. I am personally astonished at the career opportunities that have been presented to each and every employee. I have known many people to be happily promoted to positions that they have applied for. I have only been working at ESL for 10 months and already, I have been promoted from a Teller to a Member service representative. I could not be happier about the amount of training that ESL puts into each position as well. ESL really wants its employees to succeed in what they do and they makes sure they provide the necessary tools. We are regularly rewarded for our hard work by receiving bonuses every quarter of the year, as well as one large bonus every year if we meet the goals given to us.”
“I have only worked for two companies. ESL has been the most inspiring and nurturing place not only for growth in my work life, but everyday life as a whole. I have learned so much from the people in my branch as well as other departments. I am valued as a part of my team and encouraged to grow in the company. The overall feeling that you receive from other employees and customers gives you so much gratification in your job and makes you strive to be the best that you can each and every day!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1920
|HQ location
|Rochester, N.Y.
|# of work sites
|20
|Web address
|http://www.esl.org
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|264
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|37%