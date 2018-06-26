ESL Federal Credit Union
Employees say:
“Management goes above and beyond for employees. We had a rough week in my department recently and were fed lunch/breakfast every single day during that week. They made sure that although we were busy, we were continually appreciated. ”
“This is a local company invested in the local community. Upper management does a great job with knowing everyone’s name and being present and involved with projects, training, events, etc. I see the CEO of our company frequently and he’s approachable and involved — not one of these “too important” CEO’s who intimidate their employees.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1920
|HQ location
|Rochester, New York
|# of work sites
|20
|Web address
|http://www.esl.org
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|286
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|39%