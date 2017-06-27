Encompass Home Health and Hospice
Employees say:
“I take pride in what I do on a daily basis. There is not a company within healthcare that believes in the power of ‘we’ and not ‘me’ more than Encompass. Our mission of a ‘Better Way to Care’ is truly one that I am able to connect with, fulfill, and use as fuel to add value to all elements of my life, not just at work.”
“Not only do our executives go above and beyond by providing life insurance for each member of our company free of cost, but we also give back to our community through our Encompass Cares program. I believe in order for a team to be effective in a community, they have to feel as though they are appreciated. I have never before been part of such a wonderful team in such a positive environment.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|1998
|HQ location
|Dallas
|# of work sites
|230
|Web address
|http://www.ehhi.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2192
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|27%