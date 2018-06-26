Elite SEM
Employees say:
“We like to say that everything is written in pencil. You can look at a person’s day and tell they are an employee, but each person is granted the freedom to make processes their own. You’re given a destination and encouraged to find your own route.”
“I feel like everything is unique about this company, in the greatest way. We as employees really have the freedom to work from wherever and whenever we want, as long as we’re handling our business – and everyone here loves what they do, so it’s never an issue. The flow of communication in the company across the US is better than internal communication I experienced at my last agency, which has blown my mind. Since we have offices across the US, as well as people who work remotely, once a year the company flies everyone out to one location for an annual retreat, allowing everyone to get to know one another. It’s a super collaborative work environment and the opportunities to learn at the company, from fellow employees or online classes/lunch and learns, are endless. The unlimited PTO isn’t bad either. Elite SEM truly cares about it’s employees, and it shows!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Year founded
|2004
|HQ location
|New York, New York
|# of work sites
|6
|Web address
|http://www.elitesem.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|178
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|89%