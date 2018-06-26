Navy Federal Credit Union
USAA

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Employees
  3. % Millennials
  4. No. of Millennials
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
39.

Elite SEM

Courtesy of Elite SEM

Employees say:

 

“We like to say that everything is written in pencil. You can look at a person’s day and tell they are an employee, but each person is granted the freedom to make processes their own. You’re given a destination and encouraged to find your own route.”

 

“I feel like everything is unique about this company, in the greatest way. We as employees really have the freedom to work from wherever and whenever we want, as long as we’re handling our business – and everyone here loves what they do, so it’s never an issue. The flow of communication in the company across the US is better than internal communication I experienced at my last agency, which has blown my mind. Since we have offices across the US, as well as people who work remotely, once a year the company flies everyone out to one location for an annual retreat, allowing everyone to get to know one another. It’s a super collaborative work environment and the opportunities to learn at the company, from fellow employees or online classes/lunch and learns, are endless. The unlimited PTO isn’t bad either. Elite SEM truly cares about it’s employees, and it shows!”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Advertising & Marketing
Year founded 2004
HQ location New York, New York
# of work sites 6
Web address http://www.elitesem.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 178
Millennials as % of total workforce 89%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com