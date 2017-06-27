Baker Donelson
To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

91.

Elevation Church

Employees say:

 

“I’ve been here less than a year but I would say my whole experience has been unique and unusual. Every morning I get to wake up and come to a place where I can collaborate with a diverse group of people to accomplish one common goal. People care about my career and about seeing me develop into a healthy individual mentally, physically, and spiritually. We are given practical opportunities to grow, whether it’s leadership training, fitness challenges, on-site chiropractic care, healthy vending machines, Christian mentorship, etc. Elevation Church isn’t your normal 9 to 5, we are a family passionate about our calling.”

 

“This is a very fast-paced, but fun environment. It’s honestly the kind of place where if you try to put just one foot in, and be half-hearted about your job, you’re going to get left behind very quickly. But if you jump in, it’s the best place ever. Families are welcomed and prioritized every step of the way—from on-site preschooling, to spouses being able to sit in on all-staff meetings, to quarterly family-centric staff parties. I think what separates Elevation as a great place to work is the understanding that culture and commitment to family are essential to succeeding in the work place. My family has felt very supported through some tough seasons, and we’ve found the kind of support system here that is hard to find anywhere, much less in the workplace. When you have that, it would take something earth-shattering to get us to move to another place to work.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Religious
Year founded 2006
HQ location Matthews
# of work sites 11
Web address http://www.elevationchurch.org

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 165
Millennials as % of total workforce 80%

