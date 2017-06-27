Elevation Church
“I’ve been here less than a year but I would say my whole experience has been unique and unusual. Every morning I get to wake up and come to a place where I can collaborate with a diverse group of people to accomplish one common goal. People care about my career and about seeing me develop into a healthy individual mentally, physically, and spiritually. We are given practical opportunities to grow, whether it’s leadership training, fitness challenges, on-site chiropractic care, healthy vending machines, Christian mentorship, etc. Elevation Church isn’t your normal 9 to 5, we are a family passionate about our calling.”
“This is a very fast-paced, but fun environment. It’s honestly the kind of place where if you try to put just one foot in, and be half-hearted about your job, you’re going to get left behind very quickly. But if you jump in, it’s the best place ever. Families are welcomed and prioritized every step of the way—from on-site preschooling, to spouses being able to sit in on all-staff meetings, to quarterly family-centric staff parties. I think what separates Elevation as a great place to work is the understanding that culture and commitment to family are essential to succeeding in the work place. My family has felt very supported through some tough seasons, and we’ve found the kind of support system here that is hard to find anywhere, much less in the workplace. When you have that, it would take something earth-shattering to get us to move to another place to work.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Religious
|Year founded
|2006
|HQ location
|Matthews
|# of work sites
|11
|Web address
|http://www.elevationchurch.org
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|165
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|80%