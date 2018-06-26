Edward Jones
Employees say:
“Every single person I’ve met at Edward Jones, whether in the field or home office, is genuinely concerned with helping you completely fulfill your potential. There is a pay-it-forward mentality that permeates the company and inspires employees.”
“The Culture is unbelievable here. I have never been surrounded by so many people that genuinely want what is best for me and care about me as a person above all else. I have veteran advisors consistently offer to prospect with me and sit down with me to not only get to know me better but to help my business as much as they can. I have been able to build long lasting relationships with advisors of all levels. I was very accepted when I came here out of college, which was one of my biggest worries. Everyone took me under their wings and showed my the ropes through individual meetings and phone calls. All the advisors I work with will gladly take time out of their busy day to help me with whatever I need.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1922
|HQ location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|# of work sites
|12933
|Web address
|http://www.edwardjones.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|10506
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|24%