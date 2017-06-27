Edmunds.com
Employees say:
“We are treated as responsible and intelligent adults. We are not given strict start and stop times. We are expected to use our time the best way we can to get our job done, as well as keep that work-life balance. And if we need a few extra hours in the morning, afternoon, or evening, that is up to our discretion. We are also allowed the freedom to explore new methods of getting the job done. If we can find a tool or method that works better for us, we are encouraged to use it.”
“The company hires exceptional people. Management isn’t breathing down your neck; they trust you are doing the work to the best of your abilities and they are always there to help. We are also a results-only work environment (or ROWE) and can work from home (or anywhere) if we choose to, as long as the work gets done. This is incredible because you can balance work and your personal life without the pressure of having to be in the office and clock in at a specific time. This company has been there when I needed to take time away from work for a period of time, they gave me the time I needed to take care of me. I love this company and what it represents. We’re all in this together, and we are like a little family!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1966
|HQ location
|Santa Monica
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.edmunds.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|294
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|43%