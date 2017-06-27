QuikTrip
23.

David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes

Employees say:

 

“Weekley Homes truly is a company with integrity from the top all the way down. Mr. Weekley genuinely cares about the employees that work for him and the homeowners who buy our homes. This is reflected in everything we do from extensive training both right after being hired and throughout your employment, the company’s wonderful dedication to charitable organizations, the division presidents they choose, and the employees those division presidents hire. I have never worked for a company that truly believes in their culture like Weekley Homes.”

 

“Coming from a different industry, I really respect the training they provide. I’ve been in sales for a long time, but the resources they provide to us is fantastic and has made the transition very easy. It’s also been easy to transition because of the people that work here. And while the interviewing process was very long, now that I am a part of the company I can respect the way they do it. They truly want to make sure you are a good fit to the culture as well as the position you are applying for.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Construction & Real Estate
Year founded 1976
HQ location Houston
# of work sites 23
Web address http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 450
Millennials as % of total workforce 30%

