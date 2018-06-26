David Weekley Homes
Employees say:
“This is the first place where team members are consistently practicing what the organization preaches. I am constantly surrounded by motivated, positive people. Events are not ‘forced fun’ – we enjoy our time together. It’s a supportive environment.”
“The largest national homebuilders are not generally known for trailblazing solutions when it comes to issues of urbanism: walkability, accessibility, affordability, aesthetically pleasing architecture, etc. Weekley Homes makes a point to stay on the leading edge of these issues, designing and building communities that are attainable for Americans of every economic status. I chose to apply here in order to join a market-focused team that also happens to keep a weather eye out for problematic socioeconomic concerns. The result is an efficient company capable of rewarding its team members for working to make the nation a better place to live. You couldn’t ask for more than that.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|1976
|HQ location
|Houston, Texas
|# of work sites
|22
|Web address
|http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|530
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|33%