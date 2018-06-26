Credit Acceptance Corporation
Employees say:
“Trustworthy, bright, dynamic, balanced, and downright enjoyable – words one might not immediately associate with a financial company, but words I feel best describe Credit Acceptance.”
“The company goes out of their way to make sure we feel like valued, appreciated employees. We have a voice, and good work performance/ethics are always acknowledged. They create a family oriented environment for comfort, yet maintain the drive for outstanding performance.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1972
|HQ location
|Southfield, Michigan
|# of work sites
|5
|Web address
|http://www.creditacceptance.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|913
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|51%