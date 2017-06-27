Cooley
Employees say:
“I believe that I am having a significantly more positive experience doing more substantive work at an early stage than my peers in comparable roles. Even though I am the most junior member of my practice group, I have been made to feel like an important part of the team from day one. I am willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish what is asked of me and meet the needs of our clients. Ultimately, I feel that this sense is common among many Cooley employees for similar reasons, and I think that says a lot about the firm. It means more than just ‘work’ to many of us.”
“The people here are incredibly friendly and everybody believes in a team-first mentality. Everybody is always stepping in to help other people if others are caught up with other projects. It’s just an incredibly pleasant place to work and the culture and people here are absolutely incredible.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1920
|HQ location
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|# of work sites
|10
|Web address
|http://www.cooley.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|513
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|29%