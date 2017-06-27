Concord Hospitality Enterprises
Employees say:
“From my start here, I was welcomed with open arms and treated as part of the team/family. I was getting congratulations e-mails and letters from people within the company that I had not at that time met—not only from my particular hotel, but throughout the entire company. It gave me a great feeling that I am working for a company that truly cares for its employees.”
“I see our cornerstone company values in practice on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis—including delivering quality, living integrity, supporting our community, growing profitability, and having fun. It starts at the top, from our CEO, and extends all the way down to the hardworking people at our hotels. I also feel blessed to work for a company that encourages a healthy work-life balance, which is one of the reasons I can see myself working with this company for years to come. I am excited to come to work every day, alongside coworkers who are just as passionate about service, excellence and integrity as I am. Not to mention all the amazing training and growth opportunities that are provided to us within the Concord community.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1985
|HQ location
|Raleigh
|# of work sites
|84
|Web address
|http://www.concordhotels.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1479
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|42%