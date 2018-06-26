Comcast NBCUniversal
“It’s not easy for a company of this size and scale to make employees feel connected to each other, but they are good at keeping our line of sight on the overall strategy. At other major media networks, I did not have a sense of higher purpose.”
“COMCAST has a culture of “Working Together to Win Together.” This phrase is more than words— it is our credo, our core value. Our Division President embodies this and it flows down to the rest of the organization. As an employee who has been promoted three times during my three years with COMCAST, I have seen how my opinion mattered whether I was an entry level employee or a professional. NO idea is ignored. The people here have the right heart— whether it’s the front desk or a VP, everyone treats everyone like they matter.”
|Telecommunications
|1963
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|http://comcastcorporation.com
