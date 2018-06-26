Collaborative Solutions
Employees say:
“The big thing: if you are good at what you do it doesn’t matter your age or number of years of professional experience to be heard and have the ability to lead. This is very unique in the consulting world and the main reason I love my position here.”
“The remote opportunities that Collaborative Solutions have allowed me to control my own life. If I have a doctors appointment and need to be at the doctors at 2 pm, it is not an issue. I can go to my appointment while still keeping my life in my control. I can be on a cruise, the office, London or my backyard with my family and I am still able to get what I need done.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|2003
|HQ location
|Reston, Virginia
|# of work sites
|7
|Web address
|http://collaborativesolutions.com/
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|230
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|51%