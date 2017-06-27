Cisco
Employees say:
“As a millennial who has been at Cisco for eight years, I can say that the company has always fostered an environment for me to achieve my professional goals. My relationship with Cisco has been one of loyalty, on both sides of the table.”
“We are a dog-friendly office, so employees can bring their pets, which definitely boosts morale. There is visible LGBTQ support around the office, which is wonderful since it makes all employees immediately feel welcome and shows that that this is a place of love and respect. Also, we have a ton of food and drink options in-house.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1984
|HQ location
|San Jose
|# of work sites
|171
|Web address
|http://www.cisco.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|8529
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|23%