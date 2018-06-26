Cisco
Employees say:
“People here believe in innovation, treating others fair and helping when you. Cisco celebrates everything. I’m still amazed that I’ve come across so many talented people with humble personalities and the willingness to help others.”
“I have had amazing access to top management (including C-suite) to provide my input on initiatives. If there is something that I think should be fixed, I am not only heard, but am encouraged to pursue a solution. Cisco strives to do all it can to make lives better for employees. There is also so much freedom to work across the organization and to learn about what everyone is working on— building networks, connecting cars, stopping cyber attacks, optimizing data centers, machine learning— and to work with them on developing cutting-edge solutions.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1984
|HQ location
|San Jose, California
|# of work sites
|167
|Web address
|http://www.cisco.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|9795
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|27%