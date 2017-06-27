Indeed
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

35.

CHG Healthcare Services

Courtesy of CHG Healthcare Services

Employees say:

 

“It is true, ‘Free to be Me at CHG,’ is a mindset—everyone accepts and celebrates differences. We have a new program called ‘The Heart of CHG’ we do things to wow our customers by sending them gifts when we hear they are experiencing trying times at work or in their personal lives. We also have our VTO (volunteer time off) that we are encouraged to use every year. Our VTO is one day per year for us to freely use for serving our local community, people, or charities we feel need service. I love feeling that I am an important part of CHG and seeing how others feel the same. We make a difference, not only with the many thousands of healthcare providers we send to medical facilities struggling with staffing shortages, but also how we care internally about our own people.”

 

“I had a lot of issues in my personal life come up within the first six months I started working here. My manager was more than understanding and let me take the time off I needed to deal with what I was going through. He and my team went above and beyond to try and help me and my boyfriend. I can’t describe how much it means … these people had just met me and they went out of their way to help. I love coming to work every day and working with people that really care about me, not only at work but outside of work as well.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1979
HQ location Salt Lake City
# of work sites 8
Web address http://www.chghealthcare.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1149
Millennials as % of total workforce 51%

