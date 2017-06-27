CHG Healthcare Services
Employees say:
“It is true, ‘Free to be Me at CHG,’ is a mindset—everyone accepts and celebrates differences. We have a new program called ‘The Heart of CHG’ we do things to wow our customers by sending them gifts when we hear they are experiencing trying times at work or in their personal lives. We also have our VTO (volunteer time off) that we are encouraged to use every year. Our VTO is one day per year for us to freely use for serving our local community, people, or charities we feel need service. I love feeling that I am an important part of CHG and seeing how others feel the same. We make a difference, not only with the many thousands of healthcare providers we send to medical facilities struggling with staffing shortages, but also how we care internally about our own people.”
“I had a lot of issues in my personal life come up within the first six months I started working here. My manager was more than understanding and let me take the time off I needed to deal with what I was going through. He and my team went above and beyond to try and help me and my boyfriend. I can’t describe how much it means … these people had just met me and they went out of their way to help. I love coming to work every day and working with people that really care about me, not only at work but outside of work as well.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1979
|HQ location
|Salt Lake City
|# of work sites
|8
|Web address
|http://www.chghealthcare.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1149
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|51%