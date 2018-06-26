CBIZ
Employees say:
“The openness of our company is unique. I see various levels of employees socializing with one another and there is no invisible line that cannot be crossed just because of someone’s title or compensation. It’s refreshing.”
“Leadership embodies the “lead by example” mentality. I want to work hard, because my leadership works hard. I want to get involved in the community, because my leadership is involved in the community. There is absolutely nothing you would be asked to do, that our leadership wouldn’t do itself. In addition, our leadership is constantly open to new ideas and trying new things to better our work environment. They encourage us to get creative and have fun in the work place! I’ve never had a job like this before.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1996
|HQ location
|Cleveland, Ohio
|# of work sites
|105
|Web address
|http://www.cbiz.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1722
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|37%