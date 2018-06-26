Castle & Cooke Mortgage
Employees say:
“Hands down the BEST company I have EVER worked for. From the front desk all the way to our Founders– everyone works together to overcome any obstacles in our industry.”
“What stands out most is the obvious effort leadership, especially the president, makes to communicate expectations, policy changes, updates, etc. This includes every time regulations that affect our industry change or there’s a good reason to believe they will. We receive clear, un-snarky clarification of policies for housekeeping purpose and company-wide recognition of individual achievements. The tone set from the very top is one of respect, professionalism, and dignity. It’s a real pleasure to work here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|2005
|HQ location
|Draper, Utah
|# of work sites
|51
|Web address
|http://www.castlecookemortgage.com/
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|133
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|32%