CarMax
Employees say:
“CarMax really focuses on building skill levels vs. driving numbers. We all know that numbers are the bottom line, but here they focus more on behavior. From my sales experience, if you have the behaviors, and they’re strong, the numbers always come.”
“I was hired as a detailer, I couldn’t even drive as stick shift. An entry level mechanic position opened and I was afforded the opportunity. I went on to become a master mechanic. After 8 years with the company, I’ve just accepted an offer for an analyst position at home office. The room for advancement is incredible.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1993
|HQ location
|Richmond, Virginia
|# of work sites
|189
|Web address
|http://www.carmax.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|14309
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|58%