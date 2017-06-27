CarMax
Employees say:
“Although I perform the same business functions every day, no two days are the same at CarMax. The employees are a diverse group of people, which makes it especially enjoyable to work here. I have worked at CarMax for over 5 years and plan on working here for many more years to come!”
“[The company] will not only teach you what you need to or want to know, but will also give you the opportunity to advance yourself by helping pay for schooling. CarMax teaches you a lot about yourself as a person by helping you work on your skills … They inspire me to be a better person every day.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1993
|HQ location
|Richmond
|# of work sites
|169
|Web address
|http://www.carmax.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|12442
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|55%