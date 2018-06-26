Capital One Financial Corporation
Employees say:
“Capital One is forward-leaning, progressive, and still founder-run. The result is a dynamic and smart company that takes a long-term approach, doing what’s best for employees and customers over anyone else. ”
“The culture here is incredibly welcoming. No matter someone’s background, they are always willing to be inclusive and listen. Also, as an individual who prior to this job had many issues with finances, it is great to be in an environment that teaches me constantly how to better myself. Since working here, I have completely turned around my finances and feel like I am in a better position to help others. My work on the phone is both motivational and educational, which is rare.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1994
|HQ location
|McLean, Virginia
|# of work sites
|841
|Web address
|http://www.capitalone.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|20171
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|49%