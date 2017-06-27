Capital One Financial

Swinerton
ESL Federal Credit Union

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Employees
  3. % Millennials
  4. No. of Millennials
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
29.

Capital One Financial

Courtesy of Capital One

Employees say:

 

“The best thing about working for Capital One is the tremendous amount of trust between leaders and individual contributors. Even as a relatively inexperienced member of the workforce, I have been given ownership over critical and delicate portions of our business. Every day, I feel empowered both to make significant decisions on my own, and to seek help from my peers and leadership. I am also trusted to manage my time however I see fit—as long as my work gets done I feel free to take vacation, leave early for an appointment, or work from home for any reason. The overall amount of ownership I feel over every aspect of my work makes my job very fulfilling, and that is all I could ask for from my employer.”

 

“Capital One has truly invested in becoming a digital first organization and prioritizing how they will get there and become a leader in the space. Work-life balance is amazing, so much so that I was able to go through a rigorous part-time MBA program at Georgetown and still excel at my job (and get a promotion). The people here are super smart and they truly invest in your career growth. Continuing education here is great, and everyone encourages learning. Moving within the company is very easy and encouraged after a few years on the job.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1994
HQ location McLean, Va.
# of work sites 840
Web address http://www.capitalone.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees -
Millennials as % of total workforce -

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com