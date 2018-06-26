Camden Property Trust
Employees say:
“I am young and have a lot of living left to do, but hopefully I can do that living working at Camden. I finally feel like I have a job where I can breathe and be who I am. I feel like I am seen, heard, and have never felt ignored. ”
“The Camden culture influences people beyond the office. It encourages a caring atmosphere, always thinking of the team and the larger vision. We are huggers. We are friends. We work hard to take care of our customers and we also take care of each other. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you came from, where you are right now, if we work together, we share life together. It makes this company an incredible place to work!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|1982
|HQ location
|Houston, Texas
|# of work sites
|163
|Web address
|http://www.camdenliving.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|766
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|48%