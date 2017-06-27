Camden Property Trust
Employees say:
“Management understands that honest mistakes will be made and they don’t hold them against you. My direct supervisor not only listens to my concerns, she is also a positive force, and gives me feedback. Everybody treats each other as family and that makes me proud to work here.”
“At 26, I never thought I’d find a company I would want to work with for the rest of my career, but I honestly can’t picture myself ever leaving Camden. There is truly a family environment here. I feel valued, respected, appreciated, and cared for. Most employees are genuinely grateful to work at Camden, which comes out in their work and interactions with team members. It helps keep the mood around here cheerful. It wouldn’t be a true review of Camden without mentioning the fun we have. A couple of months ago, I was working away and was pelted with a foam rocket. Last week, one of my coworkers walked by and threw a fake snake in my office. Next week, our team is going to a baseball game. I feel like these people are more like my friends than my coworkers, which makes me enjoy my job a lot more.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|1982
|HQ location
|Houston
|# of work sites
|171
|Web address
|http://www.camdenliving.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|718
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|44%