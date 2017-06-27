Cadence
Employees say:
“Compared to other places I’ve worked, this company is very good at rewarding employees solely on what they deliver, not on years of experience, or educational background, etc. This makes it a great place to work for young, hands-on people who want to get things done and are able to have the same performance as others with many more years in the area. For example, in the team that I’m part of, there are employees ranging from one year of experience to 20 years of experience; nevertheless their job titles (and also compensation, I assume) are aligned with how much they are contributing to the company.”
“I think our CEO sets the tone for everything that happens around here. You see how coordinated the upper management is in terms of communicating with the employees, but more importantly they seem very personable in their communications. I worked at a top chip manufacturing company before coming here and I never felt that way. Lip-Bu is definitely an extremely competent leader, but he’s very approachable. I remember the first time I met him, during our annual training. I had only been with the company for about five months when I introduced myself to him. He talked to me with ease and with respect. Surprisingly, he knew about the activity that I was engaging with at the time, and we started talking more in depth about it. It seemed unique that a CEO of a company this size was aware of my activity—and not only that, it showed me he’s working just as hard at the executive level as we are at the engineering level.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Electronics
|Year founded
|1988
|HQ location
|San Jose
|# of work sites
|17 (Company note: U.S. sites.)
|Web address
|http://www.cadence.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|395
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|14%