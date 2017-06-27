Hyland
100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

78.

Cadence

Courtesy of Cadence

Employees say:

 

“Compared to other places I’ve worked, this company is very good at rewarding employees solely on what they deliver, not on years of experience, or educational background, etc. This makes it a great place to work for young, hands-on people who want to get things done and are able to have the same performance as others with many more years in the area. For example, in the team that I’m part of, there are employees ranging from one year of experience to 20 years of experience; nevertheless their job titles (and also compensation, I assume) are aligned with how much they are contributing to the company.”

 

“I think our CEO sets the tone for everything that happens around here. You see how coordinated the upper management is in terms of communicating with the employees, but more importantly they seem very personable in their communications. I worked at a top chip manufacturing company before coming here and I never felt that way. Lip-Bu is definitely an extremely competent leader, but he’s very approachable. I remember the first time I met him, during our annual training. I had only been with the company for about five months when I introduced myself to him. He talked to me with ease and with respect. Surprisingly, he knew about the activity that I was engaging with at the time, and we started talking more in depth about it. It seemed unique that a CEO of a company this size was aware of my activity—and not only that, it showed me he’s working just as hard at the executive level as we are at the engineering level.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Electronics
Year founded 1988
HQ location San Jose
# of work sites 17 (Company note: U.S. sites.)
Web address http://www.cadence.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 395
Millennials as % of total workforce 14%

