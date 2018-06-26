Burwood Group, Inc
Employees say:
“Myself and other employees feel that any concerns or changes that we express are genuinely considered at all times. Everyone has a voice at Burwood, and everyone is a part of the company’s growth.”
“The people at this company are the reason I will never leave. They are not just co-workers (in fact I never call them that), they are friends, and in fact, some of the best friends I have.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Chicago, Illinois
|# of work sites
|6
|Web address
|http://www.burwood.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|93
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|46%