Burwood Group
Employees say:
“Burwood is one of the most transparent organizations I’ve ever worked at. The goals and projections of the company are shared and discussed throughout the entire organization on a monthly basis. We also have a genuine open door policy. I could walk into the CEO’s or President’s office at any time. I know that they’d set aside time to discuss any opportunity or concern I might have.”
“Most employees get to work from home and Burwood does a great job and keeping a very dispersed workforce engaged with what is going on in the company. The ESOP and open-book financials keeps everyone focused on the responsibility that we all have to keep the company going. Everyone is passionate about what we do, and it shows through our commitment to our customers and partners.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Chicago
|# of work sites
|5
|Web address
|http://www.burwood.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|64
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|39%