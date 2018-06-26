Build-A-Bear Workshop
Employees say:
“They are always helping their employees better themselves and move up. By my second year I became a manager, thanks to management’s guidance and motivation. They also after all kinds of benefits just for working here, no matter what level you are.”
“We, at BAB, are given the opportunity to profoundly affect our customers— even if it’s just improving their mood for the day! I’ve made princess bears for little girls who are in the hospital with cancer. I’ve made bears with capsules of a grandmother’s ashes for her five distraught grandchildren. I’ve made bears with a Navy Sergeants voice recorded in the hand to keep his son company while he’s overseas. It’s beyond rewarding.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|# of work sites
|281
|Web address
|http://www.buildabear.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2738
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|81%