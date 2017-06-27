Build-A-Bear Workshop
Employees say:
“The most amazing thing about working at Build-A-Bear is the customers. It is so touching to know that what we do impacts their lives. I helped a grandmother memorialize her granddaughter by putting a recording of her heartbeat inside [a toy bear]. At the end of the experience, the grandmother gave me a huge hug and thanked me for making it so special. This is just one of many stories.”
“When I began working here, I felt an immediate sense of acceptance, which I have never felt anywhere else. We are all truly a team and a family and that’s a rare thing to find in our business. Everyone is so supportive of each other and it’s a very safe feeling; even our mistakes are accepted, and we all help each other to improve. It’s just plain fun and I always look forward to coming in.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|St. Louis
|# of work sites
|269
|Web address
|http://www.buildabear.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2754
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|80%