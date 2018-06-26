BH Management Services, LLC
Employees say:
“We have people that care about other people— that means spending extra hours training new employees, checking in with one another to make sure we have everything we need, and having supervisors that understand we have personal lives and respect them.”
“I love how many of our benefits are there to support an emotional need, not just a financial need. BH does a great job of impacting their employees lives beyond work. We get paid time off to volunteer and a paid day off on our birthdays. We also have a great Doctor on Demand feature with our health insurance that is amazing to use when you are so sick and don’t want to get out of bed and wait for hours at the doctors office. Plus all the recognition events and small treats like office breakfast or lunch make such a huge difference.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Real Estate
|Year founded
|1993
|HQ location
|Des Moines, Iowa
|# of work sites
|220
|Web address
|http://www.bhmanagement.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|980
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|47%