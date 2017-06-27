BayCare Health System
Employees say:
“Pay is competitive, and there are overtime incentives on top of regular overtime pay. The organization has incentives for continuing education, such as reimbursement for educational certificates. Upper management, including the director of nursing, comes and speaks to each floor individually about what we need to make our patients happier and our floor safer.”
“I really enjoy the fact that I can move across so many different platforms and grow with the company. I started out in Food and Nutrition, then worked in Registration, and now I work as a Unit Secretary in Radiology. Another amazing perk to this job was tuition reimbursement which came in very handy while I was in college. Between work and my Bright Futures Scholarship, I didn’t have anything to worry about.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Clearwater
|# of work sites
|193
|Web address
|http://www.baycare.org
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|7441
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|29%