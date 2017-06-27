Bankers Healthcare Group
Employees say:
“I see the owners in the office working every day. I have never worked at a company where I feel everyone is working their hardest from the top of the company all the way down.”
“One of the major company goals for everyone is a ‘Positive Mental Attitude.’ We are sent daily inspirational videos and I cannot say enough about how much positive influence this has had on me not only as an employee, but as an individual in everyday life. I feel important and valued. Also, I feel like I’ve made my fair share of mistakes, but my manager has really helped and shown me how to grow in my position. It’s been a great learning experience, and I am so glad I work for a company that allows me to grow my talents.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|2001
|HQ location
|Davie, Fla.
|# of work sites
|4
|Web address
|http://www.bhg-inc.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|204
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|68%