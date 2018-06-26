BambooHR
Employees say:
“We get paid vacation– the company reimburses us up to $2K to go anywhere in the world! They believe that encouraging us to take time off and do awesome things makes us happier, brings us back refreshed, and keeps us here. They’re right!”
“Our upper-level management knows our employees and genuinely cares about what is going on with them. I will never forget receiving an email from our CEO thanking me for being part of Bamboo and for the work that I do here. It wasn’t my birthday or my employment anniversary or any other special occasion; he just wanted to express genuine gratitude. I have a sister who is currently performing volunteer service abroad, and our COO asks me how she is doing literally every time he sees me even though he has never met her because he knows that is something that is important to me. You don’t find that level of genuine interest from C-level management in most companies.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2008
|HQ location
|Lindon, Utah
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://bamboohr.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|206
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|76%