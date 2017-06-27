Baker Donelson
Employees say:
“Management is incredibly transparent when it comes to finances, key decisions, and future plans. It is refreshing to be able to ask direct questions and have the head of the company give you a real answer—our CEO held a Q&A session towards year end to address any questions that employees had about the company.”
“In today’s world, I rarely hear people talk about feeling appreciated by their supervisors at work, but that is one of the most rewarding parts of working for this firm. I genuinely feel like people’s efforts are appreciated by their supervisors and peers alike. It makes me want to work even harder and do a good job when I know that I not only make a difference, but that my contributions aren’t taken for granted. Our ‘E-cheers’ and ‘gavel awards’ programs are evidence that management even encourages us to find ways to recognize our coworkers for their efforts. I think it’s so awesome to have a program specifically devoted to recognizing and thanking people for what they do on a daily basis. It encourages everyone to look for the good in others, and I think that’s really awesome.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1888
|HQ location
|Memphis
|# of work sites
|21
|Web address
|http://www.bakerdonelson.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|301
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|22%