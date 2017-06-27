Vynamic
Elevation Church

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

90.

Baker Donelson

Courtesy of Baker Donelson

Employees say:

 

“Management is incredibly transparent when it comes to finances, key decisions, and future plans. It is refreshing to be able to ask direct questions and have the head of the company give you a real answer—our CEO held a Q&A session towards year end to address any questions that employees had about the company.”

 

“In today’s world, I rarely hear people talk about feeling appreciated by their supervisors at work, but that is one of the most rewarding parts of working for this firm. I genuinely feel like people’s efforts are appreciated by their supervisors and peers alike. It makes me want to work even harder and do a good job when I know that I not only make a difference, but that my contributions aren’t taken for granted. Our ‘E-cheers’ and ‘gavel awards’ programs are evidence that management even encourages us to find ways to recognize our coworkers for their efforts. I think it’s so awesome to have a program specifically devoted to recognizing and thanking people for what they do on a daily basis. It encourages everyone to look for the good in others, and I think that’s really awesome.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1888
HQ location Memphis
# of work sites 21
Web address http://www.bakerdonelson.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 301
Millennials as % of total workforce 22%

