Baird
Employees say:
“Our “No Asshole” policy! It is the truth. Kindness and respect will get you much further at Baird then anything else. Jerks do not last long around here.”
“One of Baird’s major initiatives is to create more opportunity and space for women to take on leadership roles here at Baird. As a 23 year old woman in a male dominated industry, this inspires me. This initiative motivates me to work diligently and passionately for Baird because Baird is working diligently and passionately for me to make sure this workplace is all encompassing and gender equal.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1919
|HQ location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|# of work sites
|129
|Web address
|http://www.rwbaird.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1009
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|31%