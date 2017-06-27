Nielsen
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

73.

Baird

Courtesy of Baird

Employees say:

 

“What makes Baird such a great place to work is the genuine caring and concern that employees have for each other. For every milestone, no matter how big or small, my coworkers find an opportunity to celebrate each other. Colleagues have a genuine interest in getting to know you as a person, not just as a colleague. Baird is also extremely family-oriented, from the generous PTO package, to Baird Nite at the Zoo, where the company rents out the entire Milwaukee County Zoo for an evening with associates and their families. To succeed at Baird, you have to be very self-motivated and willing to raise your hand to advance your career. As a result, for those who take the opportunity, there are chances to prove yourself, even when you’re just starting out in your career. Baird is also very special because of its reputation in the area. It doesn’t matter who I talk to, when I tell them that I work for Baird, everyone mentions how Baird is one of the ‘good guys’ who haven’t been tempted to make profits at their clients’ expense.”

 

“Even as an intern, you get treated as a full time worker. The people I work with are open to learning from me as much as I am from them. If I don’t understand something, they are quick to teach and help me learn. Everyone is working towards the same goals, and interns are given the same expectations and responsibilities as the full-time associates. For example, when I came to Baird, the team I got put on was in the middle of a huge project. I was welcomed, and thrown straight into the project with them. As the year progressed, I was given individual tasks that were actual business problems that needed to be fixed, and the solutions that I implemented were used by the business.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1919
HQ location Milwaukee
# of work sites 122
Web address http://www.rwbaird.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 919
Millennials as % of total workforce 29%

