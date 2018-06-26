Avesta
Employees say:
“Avesta always encourages character and personality. They accommodate outside life and always have an understanding for family and what is truly important.”
“You can be yourself with Avesta. I have never felt like I needed to put on an act or be someone else to be accepted. My coworkers feel like family, even if they work in a community I’ve never been to, or have never met them face to face. When you feel a strong bond to everyone you work with, it motivates you to keep working to your full ability to not let them down. ”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|2010
|HQ location
|Tampa, Florida
|# of work sites
|43
|Web address
|http://www.avesta.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|166
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|58%