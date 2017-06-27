Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.