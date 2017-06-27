Autodesk
Employees say:
“Autodesk has a really friendly working environment. Most of people take pride in their work and are passionate about it. I am learning a lot working here. My managers care about how employees feel, and they care about our work-life balance. My mom was in the hospital for 11 days, and I received unexpected support and understanding from my peers and managers. I really really appreciated the support I received during difficult time. I’d be more than happy to work for Autodesk for a long time.”
“Everything we do here is decided together. No matter what level you are, you are given the right to raise your voice and have your words taken into consideration. My boss never micromanages me, and that gives me strength to grow and take on new responsibilities.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1982
|HQ location
|San Rafael
|# of work sites
|32
|Web address
|http://www.autodesk.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1240
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|31%