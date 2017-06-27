Atlassian
Employees say:
“I really respect the care and thought that the founders put into making sure that Atlassian is a special place with a unique culture that lets ambition thrive and good ideas rise to the top. Our company principles are one of a kind, and really shape the vibe of the workplace. I also firmly believe that the company cares about me as a person and not just a worker, and that they act in my best interest and treat me with respect. I do believe that if and when I exit my position here, I will look back on it as one of the best experiences in my career.”
“Even after a period of large growth in the size of the company, leadership still strongly holds onto its core values, including ‘Open Company, No Bull.’ I feel like I have a very clear view of our company’s current reality, which is rare. It instills great confidence, because there’s nothing to hide and nothing we can’t address as a team. Employees from the entry-level to the founders all celebrate success and meet challenges together. The Experience Teams at each location plan the most comprehensive list of events I’ve ever witnessed at a company—celebrating major and minor holidays, societal happenings, and company milestones. There’s always something fun happening to give you much-needed break or another opportunity to meet coworkers. These events are not just for employees—families and friends are often included in the festivities. My family feels like part of the team as much as I do. My kids say they want to be Atlassians when the grow up.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2002
|HQ location
|San Francisco
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.atlassian.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|374
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|58%