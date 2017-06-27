WillowTree
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

98.

Atlassian

Courtesy of Atalssian, Inc.

Employees say:

 

“I really respect the care and thought that the founders put into making sure that Atlassian is a special place with a unique culture that lets ambition thrive and good ideas rise to the top. Our company principles are one of a kind, and really shape the vibe of the workplace. I also firmly believe that the company cares about me as a person and not just a worker, and that they act in my best interest and treat me with respect. I do believe that if and when I exit my position here, I will look back on it as one of the best experiences in my career.”

 

“Even after a period of large growth in the size of the company, leadership still strongly holds onto its core values, including ‘Open Company, No Bull.’ I feel like I have a very clear view of our company’s current reality, which is rare. It instills great confidence, because there’s nothing to hide and nothing we can’t address as a team. Employees from the entry-level to the founders all celebrate success and meet challenges together. The Experience Teams at each location plan the most comprehensive list of events I’ve ever witnessed at a company—celebrating major and minor holidays, societal happenings, and company milestones. There’s always something fun happening to give you much-needed break or another opportunity to meet coworkers. These events are not just for employees—families and friends are often included in the festivities. My family feels like part of the team as much as I do. My kids say they want to be Atlassians when the grow up.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 2002
HQ location San Francisco
# of work sites -
Web address http://www.atlassian.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 374
Millennials as % of total workforce 58%

