Arthrex
Employees say:
“I feel appreciated here for the work I do. I have been properly rewarded for the projects I have completed and I am thankful that my age had no factor in their decision to promote me. Having free lunch is a nice benefit. The medical centers on sites that are available to the whole family is a great benefit that saved lots over the course of the year in medical bills. The yearly bonus, while not overly large, is a welcome sight.”
“We are helping people through very difficult times in their lives by providing top of the line, high quality products with superior engineering. Our end goal is helping surgeons treat their patients better, and we are dedicated to excellence. In my opinion, Arthrex’s dedication to quality and professionalism was exemplified by their rigorous application and interview process. Every employee knows how selective the hiring process is, and I believe that the selectivity here instills a measure of pride in each employee.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1984
|HQ location
|Naples, Fla.
|# of work sites
|13
|Web address
|http://www.arthrex.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|821
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|32%